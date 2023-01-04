Is Aryan Khan Dating Nora Fatehi? Reddit User Has a Mindblowing Theory With Pics

Turns out Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi were partying together in Dubai which proves nothing except there's more to the story. Here's what we know.

Aryan Khan dating Nora Fatehi: The internet is full of surprises everyday and some of them actually sound unreal. Like today, when we were casually scrolling our social media feeds and got our hands on this weird piece of news that stated Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi could just be a thing. Wait, what? Yeah, you read that write. The two partied together in Dubai and rang in New Year 2023 together and we don’t know what’s actually brewing but some people have their theories.

A Reddit user recently shared Nora’s pictures from the party in Dubai where Karan Johar, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were also present. In one picture, Nora was posing with a lady who was later seen posing with Aryan in the same dress which of course, proved that it was the same party. However, the user also mentioned that Nora, who was never part of the Bollywood friends’ club, joined KJo and Suhana at the party. Her pictures on New Year with the two also surfaced.

Now, it’s hard to believe that Aryan and Nora could be dating but then we are living in a world where Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are married, and Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are dating. So, we can never say never!

However, most people don’t believe these rumours. Many people commented on the Reddit post and said, “Bro, getting pictures clicked together doesn’t mean they are a thing. Grow up! And if you love making these theories, then why are you so exclusive? Try to be inclusive and put a post when you spot two girls together (sic).” Another user commented, “How does this prove they’re a thing (sic)?”

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut as a writer and director. He recently shared a glimpse of a script that he’s working on for his father, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house – Red Chillies Entertainment.

We are still wrapping our heads around Aryan dating Nora rumours though!