Aryan Khan Directs Father Shah Rukh Khan For His First Brand Ad-Shoot, See Video

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan has directed an ad shoot for his own luxury streetwear brand Dyavolx starring his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This project also marks Aryan’s debut as a director. On Monday, he released the teaser of his advertisement where we can see a paintbrush on the floor, and presumably, Shah Rukh Khan picks it up, although the camera’s angle changes before the face is revealed. Shah Rukh Khan’s half-face appears for a split second, long enough for fans to celebrate him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dyavol.x



On the brand’s Instagram handle, one of the photos shows Aryan Khan sitting in the director’s chair and checking the monitor. In another post, Aryan is credited as the ad’s director and one of the creative minds behind the concept.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dyavol.x



Shah Rukh Khan also posted the teaser of Aryan’s ad, Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Aryan, who does not post very often on his Instagram handle, has recently become a little more active on the platform due to his brand Dyavolx’s launch.

In an interview with Vogue, Aryan Khan had spoken about the brand and his plans for it. He said, “As of now, we’re thinking of an apparel line that comes in March and it will be brought to the consumer by limited edition capsule collections, made available to them via drops on our web-store. As we go on from there, there will perhaps be more verticals,”

