Son Bollywood superstar SRK, Aryan Khan, who was recently in the news for representing his father at the 2022 IPL auction, is all set to make his debut as a writer. Yes, you heard it right! The news doesn’t come as a surprise to many because SRK, in his interaction with the media, has talked about how Aryan has no inclination towards acting. Aryan, who has a degree in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production from the University of Southern California, is all set to become a screenwriter.Also Read - Aryan And Suhana Khan's Reaction To Auctioneer Fainting During IPL Auction Goes Viral | Watch Video

As per a Pinkvilla report, Aryan has been silently working towards developing multiple ideas, which have the potential of being developed into feature films and web-series. Also Read - IPL 2022: Shahrukh Khan's Son-Daughter Duo Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan Attend Pre-IPL Auction Briefing For KKR, PICS Go Viral

“Of all the ideas in development, the two in the forefront is a web-series for Amazon Prime and a feature film to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right pace, there’s a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself,” Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying. Also Read - Aryan Khan Urinates at Airport in Viral Video - Really? Fact Check

The report also reveals that something ‘exciting’ is happening between Aryan Khan and Red Chillies. “The source reveals that Aryan is working on these subjects with Bilal Siddiqi as his co-writer,” the report states. While the script is in the development stage, it is only when the requirements of the streaming platform are fulfilled that the web series will see the light of day.

Aryan Khan had made headlines last year. He was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, after a raid on a cruise ship that was sailing off Mumbai’s coastline. What are your thoughts on Aryan’s new career move? Sound off in the comments below.