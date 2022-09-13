Aryan Khan’s Latest Pics: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s elder son Aryan Khan enjoys a massive fan following. The star kid who usually keeps a low profile dropped a fiery picture on his social media and we cannot keep calm. Aryan featured in his first marketing campaign and shared images from the shoot on social media. It was Bollywood King Khan’s comment that left us in splits!Also Read - Suhana Khan Is Back From London, Spotted In A Cool Airport Look Donning White Crop Top & Black Sweatpants- See Pics & Videos

Aryan Khan looked dapper in all-black attire with a catchy pink jacket in the first picture. He struck a cool pose in the second picture in a white shirt and pants along with a checkered shirt. He was jumping in a yellow jacket in the third picture. He captioned the photos, "Every step in the NMD_V3 is a new path created. Create your own path. Shop the new collection now!"

SRK questioned whether Aryan is wearing his t-shirt in the pictures and wrote, "Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!" Gauri Khan, on the other hand, was in awe of her son and wrote, " My boy…love love love."

ARYAN KHAN’S UBER COOL LOOK ON INSTAGRAM