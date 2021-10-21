Aryan Khan drug case: After Aryan Khan’s bail hearing was postponed to Tuesday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raid at Shah Rukh Khan’s palatial bungalow Mannat. In the search operation, the NCB has done some paper works at SRK’s home. The raid at Mannat didn’t happen. Around the same time a team visited SRK’s home, another team of the anti-drugs agency raided the home of actor. Officials said the NCB team visited SRK’s mansion “to complete paperwork” and not for any searches. This morning, the superstar had visited Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail to meet with his son Aryan for the first time since his arrest after a drugs raid on a rave party on a cruise ship off Mumbai on October 2.Also Read - Ananya Panday Summoned By NCB at 2 PM, Anti-Probe Agency Leaves SRK's Mannat | LIVE Updates

The NCB team has left Mannat now. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB Raids Ananya Panday's Mumbai Home After Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Calls Her For Questioning

Mumbai | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team leaves from ‘Mannat’, the residence of actor Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/hHVWuunOgs — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Gets Mobbed By Crowd Outside Arthur Road Jail After His 18-Minute Meet With Aryan Khan

Today morning, Shah Rukh Khan had visited Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail to meet with his son Aryan for the first time since his arrest after a drugs raid on a rave party on October 2.

23-year-old Aryan Khan has been in jail for 14 days. She was denied bail by a special court in Mumbai yesterday. He has now approached the Bombay High Court, which will take up his request on Tuesday.