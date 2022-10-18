Aryan Khan case: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Tuesday in a report said that the Aryan Khan case has many irregularities, as reported by NDTV. It said that “there were several irregularities in the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, an internal report by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found, flagging “suspicious behavior” on the part of seven to eight officers of the agency”.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Starrer Blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Turns 24; Karan Johar Shares Video | WATCH

The 24-year-old was arrested on a Goa-bound cruise ship last year on October 3. Aryan spent over 20 days in prison before he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28, 25 days after his arrest. Also Read - Baba Ramdev Launches Scathing Attack On Bollywood | This Is What He Said

“The investigation found that there were many irregularities in the case. Questions have also been raised about the intention of the officers involved in the investigation,” a source said. A Special Investigation Team or SIT set up the NCB to probe allegations of impropriety by its officers in their handling of the Aryan Khan case has sent its vigilance report to its headquarters in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. However, it was found that there had been selective targeting of some people, sources said, reports NDTV. Also Read - Suhana Khan - Aryan Khan Look Sexy And Stylish as They Attend ILT20 Trophy Event, See Pics

“The role of 7 to 8 NCB officers has been found to be suspicious in this case, for which departmental inquiry has been initiated. Permission has been sought from senior officers to take action against those who are outside NCB,” it said further.