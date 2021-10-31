Mumbai: Fashion model Munmun Dhamecha, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan nearly a month ago, was released from the Byculla women’s jail in Mumbai on Sunday. The Bombay High Court had granted bail to her along with Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant three days ago.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Put Aryan Khan's Safety First, Plan to Hire a Bodyguard

Munmun Dhamecha's advocate Ali Kaashif Khan on Sunday said, "She has been released from the jail after completion of all the legal formalities. We are now going to file an application before the NCB seeking permission to allow her to go Madhya Pradesh, as she hails from there."

Arbaaz Merchant, who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail, will also be released on Sunday.

Aryan Khan, who was also lodged in the Arthur Road jail following arrest in the case, returned home on Saturday.

The release order of Munmun Dhamecha was put in the bail box outside the Byculla jail late Saturday evening, after the bond process was completed.

On Friday afternoon, the HC made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

The HC had in its detailed order asked Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to appear before the NCB’s Mumbai office every Friday between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.