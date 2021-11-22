Mumbai: After the Bombay High Court said there is hardly any evidence against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs case against him, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is now deliberating on whether it will file an appeal against Aryan Khan’s bail before the Supreme Court. According to the NCB, “Officers are deliberating if they want to file an appeal against Aryan Khan’s bail, before the Supreme Court.”Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Order: Bombay HC Says 'Nothing Objectionable In WhatsApp Chats' | Key Points

The NCB is taking a legal opinion now after examining the Bombay High Court bail order. Also Read - Aryan Khan Quizzed Till Midnight By SIT Team In Drug Bust Case | Details Inside

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28. Aryan Khan was allowed to go home after spending almost a month in jail as his bail was rejected by a special court and he subsequently had to move the Bombay HC. Also Read - Shocking! This Is How Aryan Khan Is Celebrating His 24th Birthday | Watch Video

In its detailed order issued on Saturday, the Bombay High Court said that there is “hardly any positive evidence” against Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, for the offense of conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Court also noted that Aryan Khan was not in possession of drugs while the other two had “small quantities” of drugs under the NDPS Act.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on the night of October 2. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship.

Eight people were arrested on October 3 including, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. Later, a total of 20 people including were arrested in connection with the case.