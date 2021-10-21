Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB has extended judiciary custody of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan and others accused in drugs case till October 30. A special Mumbai court also extended the judicial custody of eight accused in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. On Wednesday, special NDPS Court had rejected Aryan’s bail application following which Aryan’s legal team moved the Bombay High Court. The judicial custody has been extended of the accused persons as they failed to secure bail before the date of previous judicial custody which was till October 21.Also Read - Ananya Panday Reaches NCB Office; Judicial Custody of Aryan Khan Extended Till Oct 30 | LIVE Updates

Along with Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha also had their bail pleas rejected on Wednesday by the NDPS court. The special court heard the bail petitions of all the three accused in the drug case and rejected it observing that all the three acted in conspiracy with each other and that all of them are connected in the same thread. The judge also accepted NCB's argument that all the accused are part of a large drug network.

Early today, Shah Rukh Khan reached Arthur Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan. As he headed out of the premises, he folded his hands in front of the paparazzis stationed outside the prison. The 'insensitive' reporting by the media during the superstar's visit angered fans and the film and TV fraternity. Celebrities including Hansal Mehta, Sonu Sood, and others slammed the paparazzi on Twitter.