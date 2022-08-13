Sameer Wankhede, Who Probed Aryan Khan, Gets Clean Chit: Sameer Wankhede, the ex-NCB Zonal Director, who probed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs case has got relief from the Caste Scrutiny Committe. The committee gave a clean chit to Wankhede in the caste certificate case, ringing an end to a year-long row. The order by Caste Scrutiny Committee reads, “He wasn’t a Muslim by birth; also states that it’s not proven that Wankhede & his father converted to Islam but it’s proven that they belonged to Mahar -37 Sh- Caste – reports.” Wankhede tweeted ‘Satyamev Jayate’ in devanagiri script with a tricolour emoji.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Stunning Cameo in Brahmastra go Viral, Jabra Fans Celebrate King Khan Turning Into Vanarastra - Check Tweets

Check out Sameer Wankhede’s tweet:

सत्यमेव जयते 🇮🇳 — Sameer Wankhede (@swankhede_IRS) August 13, 2022

Wankhede was charged right after he raided a cruise ship and arrested SRK’s son Aryan, in connection with a drugs racket case. Some political leaders claimed that Aryan was being framed and that the entire probe was shoddy. Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik wrote in a series of tweets that Wankhede’s caste certificate was also fake. The then Maharashtra government had stated that it would probe the fake certificate case against the then NCB director. Aryan was recently granted clean chit in the drugs case as no concrete evidence was found against him. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Shrugs Off as Fan Holds His Hand at Airport, Internet Praises Aryan Khan For Handling Situation Well - Watch Viral Video

