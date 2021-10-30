Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan who was arrested on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is released from Arthur Road Jail. Fans could not keep calm and have expressed their feelings on social media.Also Read - Aryan Khan Reaches Mannat After Release From Arthur Road Jail, SRK's Fans Celebrate | LIVE Updates

Taking it to Twitter, the hashtag #WelcomeHomeAryanKhan is trending. Even #ShahRukhKhan and #GauriKhan are trending. The fans can be seen celebrating with banners and dhol. From memes to dhol, fans can be seen celebrating the victory. Twitter is flooded with the return of Aryan Khan. Check out these tweets:

Welcome back Simba ❤👑 This is the love which ShahRukhKhan has earned. ❤👑 Swagat ho toh aisa ho!!#ShahRukhKhan #WelcomeHomeAryanKhanpic.twitter.com/lEr0n9uHaA — Sakib Khan (@Sakib27790031) October 30, 2021

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan 'Happy With Bail Order', SRK-Gauri Khan Leave For Arthur Road Jail

Live from Mannat – Rt and spread#WelcomeHomeAryanKhan pic.twitter.com/zkAcAqjKc3 — A V e s (@AVes4srk_2) October 30, 2021

The High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan who was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship. Bombay High Court Justice N.W. Sambre granted bail to Aryan and two others, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Thursday evening. However, the bail order verdict was issued on Friday afternoon, after which their legal teams initiated the remaining formalities.