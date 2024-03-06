Home

Aryan Khan Finally Talks About Becoming a Director, Shares How He ‘Looks Into Every Detail’, Read on

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an interview revealed that he will be soon doing a debut direction of a series, titled 'Stardom'. Read on.

Mumbai: Bollywood sensation, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan has finally revealed that he is looking forward to starting a new beginning as a director. A news report published by News18, claims that Shah Rukh’s son had decided to become a filmmaker and he would be later seen directing a short series titled, ‘Stardom’, it is expected that that the short series will be consisting a total of six episodes. During a conversation with GQ, Aryan Khan zipped up his lips and didn’t drop any spoilers about his upcoming directorial. However, it is worth noting that Aryan Khan surely did talk about his aspiration to become a director. Read along.

Aryan Khan Reveals Making A Directorial Debut, ‘IHave To Look Into It…’

During the conversation with the media house Aryan Khan revealed about taking a step ahead in his career towards becoming a director. Aryan expressed, “They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots. I’m very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to the logistics. On the other hand, as a director, I have to look into every detail, every shot, and every angle (sic).” Apart from directing his first series, many are not aware that Aryan Khan launched a luxury lifestyle collective SLAB in 2022. Along with Aryan, Bunty Singh, and Leti Blagoeva were actively involved in running the collection.

Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut To Feature These Actors

If a news article published by Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, it claims the sequence of the series. However, it is to be known that Aryan Khan’s upcoming directorial debut has been kept hidden until revealed. The news article claimed that the upcoming series will feature, Mona Singh playing a pivotal role. The report also claims that Bollywood sensations Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol will be making their cameo appearance in the series as well. It is also rumoured that Lakshya Lalwani will be seen playing the lead role in the series. If believed in the news report, Gautami Kapoor will be also featured in the short series.

Aryan Khan’s Upcoming Stardom Series- All You Need To Know

The media house also claimed the storyline for the upcoming directorial debut of Aryan Khan titled Stardom. It is worth noting that Aryan Khan’s direction has a gripping storyline where young actors look forward to starting a big career in the film industry. The story revolves around the theme of young actors battling their way to get into Bollywood with their ambition taking a stride for their personal lives.

What are your thoughts on Aryan Khan’s upcoming directorial debut? What are your views towards the series? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Aryan Khan’s Stardom.

