Aryan Khan Drugs CNCBe: It is a big relief for Shah Rukh Khan and family as Aryan Khan doesn't need to go for weekly attendance at the NCB office. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday has pardoned the 23-year-old to mark his weekly attendance in connection with the high-profile drugs case. A single bench of Justice N W Sambre said the condition imposed on Aryan Khan while granting him bail that he has to appear before the NCB office every Friday is modified. The court also modified another condition laid down in the bail order that required him to furnish his itinerary to the NCB every time he travels out of Mumbai. "The applicant need not submit his itinerary if he is travelling to Delhi for recording his statement. He shall submit his itinerary to the NCB in case of any other travel outside Mumbai," Justice Sambre said.

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the HC in the case on October 28. One of the conditions imposed on him was that he should appear before the NCB's south Mumbai office every Friday to mark his presence. The 23-year-old last week filed an application seeking waiver of this condition on the ground that the case is now being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB's Delhi office.

"The NCB's Mumbai office has now nothing to do with the case. My client (Aryan) has been cooperating with the probe and has, in fact, also appeared before the SIT probing the case and recorded his statement," Aryan Khan's counsel Amit Desai argued.

He said Aryan Khan has no hesitation to appear before the NCB’s SIT at Delhi as and when summons are issued to him. NCB’s advocate Shreeram Shirsat told the court that the agency does not have any objection to the modification. “However, the applicant should appear before the NCB’s SIT as and when summoned either in Mumbai or Delhi,” Shirsat told the court.

Desai further argued that every time Aryan Khan appears before the NCB’s office in Mumbai, there is a huge crowd and he has to be accompanied by police personnel, which causes unnecessary hassle.

(With PTI Inputs)