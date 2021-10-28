Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in Mumbai Drugs Case. Along with Aryan, the other two accused, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant will also walk out of jail. The detailed order by the court will be given tomorrow. Following the court’s verdict, Aryan’s lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi said that Aryan will walk out of jail either tomorrow or on Saturday.Also Read - Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Aryan Khan; To Walk Out Of Jail After 25 Days | LIVE

During the bail hearing of Aryan in front of judge Nitin Sambre, Aryan’s lawyer Amit Desai argued that even though the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had made no recovery from Aryan, he is, at best, a victim in this case in which the maximum punishment can go up to one year. However, NCB had argued in opposition to the bail saying WhatsApp chats indicate that Aryan and others were going to have a ‘blast’. “They are going inside to have a “blast”. The charas was meant for smoke during cruise journey. They were in possession though physically with Arbaaz. And it was for their consumption. it was for both of them. This is further elaborated in other records,” ASG said in the court. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Meets Lawyers, Stays at Hotel as Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing to Thursday | See Pics

This was the third day of hearing in the high court at the end of which justice Sambre granted bail, ending the long wait for Aryan, his family, and millions of SRK’s fans who have been constantly praying for the superstar. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Absconding 'Witness' of NCB, Kiran Gosavi Detained in Pune

Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, Sunday after which the 23-year-old was sent to judicial custody by a special NDPS court citing his conversation regarding drugs in an alleged WhatsApp chat. Along with Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were also lodged at the Arthur Road jail after the NCB recovered a small quantity of drugs from them.