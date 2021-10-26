Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing Live Updates: Bombay High Court on Tuesday will hear Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea in the Mumbai drug case. All eyes will be on the Aryan Khan case today and the question remains the same whether or not the 23-year-old will get relief from High Court in a drugs case? Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by special court on October 20 in the drugs case, later extended his judicial custody in the matter till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.Also Read - "Sabke Bache Ek Baar Andar Jaayenge," Mika Questions Bollywood's 'Shameful' Silence on Aryan Khan's Arrest

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. The HC will hear the trios bail appeal today. As per the latest information, Aryan Khan’s bail plea has been listed at serial number 57 in the Bombay High Court. Meanwhile, the bail plea of co-accused Arbaaz Merchant has been listed at serial number 64. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drug Case Highlights: Ananya Panday Skips NCB Summons Today, Inquiry Against Sameer Wankhede Initiated

Meanwhile, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrived in Delhi, prompting many to think that he had been summoned to the NCB headquarters due to the inquiry launched against him. However, he clarified on reaching Delhi that he had come for some other purpose. It has been reported that Sameer will attend a review meeting at the NCB headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Initiates Vigilance Inquiry Against Sameer Wankhede Over 'Extortion' Allegations

Check all the LIVE Updates from Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing Here:

Live Updates

  • 3:17 PM IST

    Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing Begins |Justice Sambre sends police force in Court to ensure that people leave the Courtroom. Court associate orders everyone to clear the Court.

  • 2:24 PM IST

    Aryan Khan denied any deal with anti-drugs agency NCB’s officers with the allegations of a payoff involving Sameer Wankhede | In the court reply, Aryan Khan denied allegations of a payoff: “I have nothing to do with the allegations and counter allegations that are currently on public/social media between Sameer Wankhede and certain political personalities, also have no connection or concern with Prabhakar Sail or (KP) Gosavi,” – Aryan in an affidavit to the Bombay High Court before a hearing on his request for bail.

  • 2:17 PM IST
    NCB’s reply claims that Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani seems to have influenced Prabhakar Sail

    NCB’s reply claims that Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani seems to have influenced the patch witness Prabhakar Sail. “Significantly, such purported Affidavit clearly names one Pooja Dadlani connected to this Applicant. It appears that the said lady appears to have influenced such panch witness when the investigation is ongoing, such interference at the stage of investigation is a malafide attempt to ensure that the same is derailed and the quest of truth is obstructed.”

  • 2:15 PM IST
    NCB to Bombay HC: Aryan Khan to tamper with evidence or flee justice if released on bail

    The NCB’s submission was made by NCB in its response to Aryan Khan’s bail plea before the Bombay High Court. The NCB in its reply also highlighted the affidavit of one of the witnesses in the case, Prabhakar Sail, to buttress its claim that the probe is being interfered with. The NCB has said that Khan is an influential person and is likely to tamper with evidence or flee justice if released on bail.

    NCB: During the investigation, some international linkages of Aryan have been unearthed which prima facie indicate illicit drug procurement. Aryan Khan was in touch with persons abroad who were part of international drug network.
  • 1:46 PM IST

    NCB Says Aryan Has International Linkages, Can Derail Probe |Aryan Khan has international linkages, can derail probe; publicising Prabhakar Sail affidavit is example: NCB to Bombay High Court

  • 1:15 PM IST

    NCB witness Prabhakar Sail released chats between him and KP Gosavi | Through the chats, Prabhakar is claiming that this chat is of 2,3,4 and 6 October. In the 2nd Octoberchat, KP Gosavi sent the location of NCB Mumbai office asked Prabhakar to reach there. Later on 3rd October, he asks to reach Haji Ali. “Complete the task I’ve given you and come home,” the message read. KP Gosavi is the one whose selfie with Ayran Khan went viral.

  • 1:06 PM IST

    Allegations That Prabhakar Sail Has Made Against NCB | Highlights of The Legalities in Aryan Khan case


    -Prabhakar Sail told a news channel that he was made to sign a blank panchnama by the NCB.
    -Prabhakar has given details about his movement and activities on 2nd of October 2021, the day above crime was registered.
    -Prabhakar Sail calls himself a witness in the case. Prabhakar Sail had accompanied KP Gosavi on the night of the raid on cruise.
    -Sail said that Rs 50 lakh was delivered to Gosavi by two persons.
    -Prabhakar Sail has alleged an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore by some agency officials including Sameer Wankhede for letting off Aryan Khan.
    -NCB’s Sameer Wankhede, on the other hand, has denied allegations levelled against him by Prabhakar Sail.
  • 12:05 PM IST

    Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE: Aryan Khan’s matter is listed as item 57. Bombay High Court is currently hearing item 28.

  • 11:37 AM IST

    Matter expected to be called out in the second half |Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer Kaashif Khan Deshmukh informed that the matter is kept for hearing and is expecting to be called out as early as possible. “The matter will be mentioned in the second half. Definitely, there is parity in listing,” the lawyer said.