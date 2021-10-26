Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing Live Updates: Bombay High Court on Tuesday will hear Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea in the Mumbai drug case. All eyes will be on the Aryan Khan case today and the question remains the same whether or not the 23-year-old will get relief from High Court in a drugs case? Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by special court on October 20 in the drugs case, later extended his judicial custody in the matter till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.Also Read - "Sabke Bache Ek Baar Andar Jaayenge," Mika Questions Bollywood's 'Shameful' Silence on Aryan Khan's Arrest

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. The HC will hear the trios bail appeal today. As per the latest information, Aryan Khan’s bail plea has been listed at serial number 57 in the Bombay High Court. Meanwhile, the bail plea of co-accused Arbaaz Merchant has been listed at serial number 64. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drug Case Highlights: Ananya Panday Skips NCB Summons Today, Inquiry Against Sameer Wankhede Initiated

Meanwhile, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrived in Delhi, prompting many to think that he had been summoned to the NCB headquarters due to the inquiry launched against him. However, he clarified on reaching Delhi that he had come for some other purpose. It has been reported that Sameer will attend a review meeting at the NCB headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Initiates Vigilance Inquiry Against Sameer Wankhede Over 'Extortion' Allegations

Check all the LIVE Updates from Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing Here:

Live Updates

  • 12:05 PM IST

    Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE: Aryan Khan’s matter is listed as item 57. Bombay High Court is currently hearing item 28.

  • 11:37 AM IST

    Matter expected to be called out in the second half |Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer Kaashif Khan Deshmukh informed that the matter is kept for hearing and is expecting to be called out as early as possible. “The matter will be mentioned in the second half. Definitely, there is parity in listing,” the lawyer said.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    Aryan Khan Bail plea hearing at Bombay High Court | Justice Nitin Sambre to hear the matter and Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to appear for Aryan Khan.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    Sameer Wankhede’s response to Nawab Malik |NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has responded to Nawab Malik’s claims about receiving a letter from an unnamed NCB official. “False and Malacious, New ploy, Will fight and reply,” said Wankhede.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    Nawab Malik shares explosive letter alleging fraud within NCB against Sameer Wankhede| Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official. As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede

  • 10:43 AM IST

    Complaint against NCP Leader Nawab Malik | A complaint has been registered against NCP leader Nawab Malik by Mumbai lawyer for alleged causing hindrance in work of “public servant” NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

  • 10:24 AM IST

    New WhatsApp Chat Accessed Between Ananya Panday -Aryan Khan | As reported by India Today, Aryan Khan’s alleged new WhatsApp chats with Ananya Panday surfaced ahead of his bail hearing today in Bombay High Court.

  • 8:49 AM IST

    Big day for Aryan Khan: Will he be able to go home?| Aryan Khan and his team of lawyers are looking forward to get big relief from the Bombay High Court today because if not now, then there is a problem. Aryan will have to stay in the jail for a long time since court will close for business during early November due to Diwali festivities.

  • 8:42 AM IST

    Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar comes in his support |Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar supported the NCB Zonal director and mentioned his track record is impeccable and is open for all to see. “My husband is being targeted for trying to clear the mess of drug use from the society. No one has ever raised any question over Sameer’s integrity. Had that been the case, we would have been crorepati…number of cars… enjoying a lavish lifestyle”, Kranti told India TV.

    NCB’s Wankhede approached a special court in Mumbai against the allegations of extortion levelled against him in drugs case. On Sunday, witness Prabhakar Sail (KP Gosavi’s aide) claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the NCB and other persons, including absconding witness KP Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan in the case.

  • 8:30 AM IST

    Aryan Khan’s bail plea: Not connected to drug peddlers | Aryan Khan has said in his bail plea that he is not connected to any other co-accused except Arbaaz Merchant and Aachit Kumar. The bail plea is going to come up in Bombay High Court for hearing on Tuesday.