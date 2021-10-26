Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing Live Updates: Bombay High Court on Tuesday will hear Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea in the Mumbai drug case. All eyes will be on the Aryan Khan case today and the question remains the same whether or not the 23-year-old will get relief from High Court in a drugs case? Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by special court on October 20 in the drugs case, later extended his judicial custody in the matter till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.Also Read - "Sabke Bache Ek Baar Andar Jaayenge," Mika Questions Bollywood's 'Shameful' Silence on Aryan Khan's Arrest

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. The HC will hear the trios bail appeal today. As per the latest information, Aryan Khan's bail plea has been listed at serial number 57 in the Bombay High Court. Meanwhile, the bail plea of co-accused Arbaaz Merchant has been listed at serial number 64.

Meanwhile, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede arrived in Delhi, prompting many to think that he had been summoned to the NCB headquarters due to the inquiry launched against him. However, he clarified on reaching Delhi that he had come for some other purpose. It has been reported that Sameer will attend a review meeting at the NCB headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

