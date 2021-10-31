New Delhi: In the fallout of the Mumbai cruise drugs case, a Rs 100-crore defamation case has been filed against Maharashtra Cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik for allegedly making false allegations against Mohit Kamboj, who is the former General Secretary of BJP Mumbai, and his family members.Also Read - Mumbai Drugs Case: Aryan Khan's Friends Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant Released From Jail Too

Nawab Malik has been holding press conferences since a row erupted over the case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). During his pressers, Nawab Malik has been scathing attacks on the NCB, its zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others including Mohit Kamboj.

The lawsuit comes after Mohit Kamboj warned Nawab Malik to refrain against making any defamatory statements. Kamboj sent a notice to Malik regarding the same on October 9.

However, Malik did not hold back and went ahead to make allegations to news channels against Kamboj on October 11. So on that day, Kamboj sent Malik another notice, asking him to prove his allegations or else stop making such claims.

The politician filed a criminal complaint before the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate at Mazgaon on October 26 seeking an order to issue process under Section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, for taking cognizance of offences punishable under Sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The former BJP leader then approached the Bombay High Court with a suit, via which he sought an order and decree holding that Malik committed acts that constitute a civil wrong and were defamatory to Kamboj’s name and reputation. The suit sought a permanent injunction, restraining Malik from committing such acts and also sought a decree for monetary compensation/damages.