Aryan Khan Case LIVE Bail Plea Hearing: The Bombay High Court had adjourned Aryan Khan’s bail hearing yesterday and the case will now be heard today, on October 27 at 2:30 pm in the Mumbai drug case. During arguments yesterday, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued that Aryan Khan is a young man who should be sent to rehab or de-addiction centres rather than jail. The 23-year-old star kid was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise.Also Read - Extortion Bid Allegation in Aryan Khan Case: Mumbai Police Record Statement Of Witness Prabhakar Sail For 8 Hours

Rohatgi also pointed a few important things that WhatsApp chats were exchanged much earlier and these chats might have been exchanged while Aryan Khan was in a country like USA, where cannabis is legal. Conspiracy is when all twenty (accused) have met before and there is a meeting of minds. “After Aryan and Arbaaz, many others were arrested. Nothing was recovered from Aryan and no medical examination was done to show that he had consumed drugs. Arbaaz had some 6 grams in his shoes and Arbaaz denies it and says it was planted but I am not concerned with that except that he was Aryan’s friend,” Mukul Rohatgi said. Also Read - NCB Chose to Ignore Drug Mafia Present on Mumbai Cruise Ship: Nawab Malik

Rohatgi told the court on Tuesday (October 26) that his client was invited to the party as a special guest. He also mentioned that there was “no case of possession of drugs” against Aryan Khan and that he was arrested wrongly. He said “it was fit case for bail”. Rohatgi argued, “Law provides that for small quantities, the maximum punishment is one year of imprisonment. For consumption, there is rehabilitation as per law”. Also Read - "No Harm Should be Caused to Aryan Khan," Arbaaz Merchant Tells His Father During Jail Meet

Also, in a major development, two accused persons in the Aryan Khan drug case have secured bail. Manish Rajgarhiya, Avin Sahu were granted bail subject to furnishing bail bonds to the tune of Rs 50,000. The order was given by Special Judge VV Patil, who had earlier rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan and certain other co-accused. Avin Sahu was found without drugs and there were certain distinguishing features in his and Aryan Khan’s cases. Another accused Manish Rajgarhiya was found with 2.4 grams of ganja.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on October 2. Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Aryan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Check out LIVE Updates from today’s Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing:

Live Updates

  • 12:50 PM IST

    Aryan Khan’s father Shah Rukh Khan, will likely attend bail-plea hearing in Bombay High Court today, October 27. SRK met Aryan Khan at the jail early morning on Thursday to see how he is. This was also the Bollywood actor’s first public appearance since Aryan’s arrest in the case.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    Aryan Khan Live Update: Shah Rukh Khan may come to Bombay High Court for bail plea hearing – reports

  • 11:35 AM IST

    Plea in Bombay HC to Refrain Nawab Malik to Make Comments Against NCB | A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a businessman has urged the Bombay High Court to direct Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik to refrain from commenting in any manner on the ongoing investigation in the Mumbai cruise drug case.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    Aryan Khan News: Nawab Malik has levelled a series of charges against the NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede


    -Nawab Malik shared photos of Sameer Wankhede’s ‘nikah’
    -Malik said the issue he is raising is not about Wankhede’s religion. ‘I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person of his future’, tweets Nawab Malik
    -Nawab Malik said Wankhede had violated rules and framed people in false cases to extort money
    -Nawab Malik asked Sameer Wankhede’s family to share original documents
    -Call details of Sameer Wankhede should be probed
    -Nawab demanded the CCTV footages of the party
    -Nawab Malik: We need to pay attention to it and also at Maldives trip to find out the truth.
    -I am not asking Sameer Wankhede to resign, but he will lose his job as per law
    -Sameer Wankhede’s friend was present at the party.
    -Sameer Wankhede should be punished for 2 to 7 years for such crimes.
    -We need to pay attention to it and also at Maldives trip to find out the truth
    -If they prove me wrong, I will quit politics, resign from my post.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    Prabhakar Sail questioned for four hours | Eyewitness in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug case, Prabhakar Sail was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for four hours till Tuesday midnight. Now, the police have reportedly begun their preliminary enquiry in the case.

  • 10:25 AM IST

    Nawab Malik demands the vigilance committee get call detail records of Sameer Wankhede, Prabhakar Sail, Kiran Gosavi and Wankehde’s driver Mane

  • 10:09 AM IST

    NCB’s Sameer Wankhede to be quizzed over extortion charges |A five-member team of the NCB’s vigilance department will question Sameer Wankhede today in connection with allegations of ‘extortion’ levelled against him. The team will be headed by NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh. Apart from Gyaneshwar Singh, officers of the level of Zonal Director are also part of the NCB team.

  • 9:35 AM IST

    NCB Summons SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani

    Read full story

  • 9:27 AM IST

    First bail in Aryan Khan Drug case; Co-accused Manish Rajgarhiya, Avin Sahu were granted bail subject to furnishing bail bonds to the tune of Rs 50,000.

  • 9:24 AM IST

    Mumbai Police Said That There is No Truth in the Complaint Lodged by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede

    https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1453061397194043394