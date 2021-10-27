Aryan Khan Case LIVE Bail Plea Hearing: The Bombay High Court had adjourned Aryan Khan’s bail hearing yesterday and the case will now be heard today, on October 27 at 2:30 pm in the Mumbai drug case. During arguments yesterday, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued that Aryan Khan is a young man who should be sent to rehab or de-addiction centres rather than jail. The 23-year-old star kid was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise.Also Read - Extortion Bid Allegation in Aryan Khan Case: Mumbai Police Record Statement Of Witness Prabhakar Sail For 8 Hours

Rohatgi also pointed a few important things that WhatsApp chats were exchanged much earlier and these chats might have been exchanged while Aryan Khan was in a country like USA, where cannabis is legal. Conspiracy is when all twenty (accused) have met before and there is a meeting of minds. "After Aryan and Arbaaz, many others were arrested. Nothing was recovered from Aryan and no medical examination was done to show that he had consumed drugs. Arbaaz had some 6 grams in his shoes and Arbaaz denies it and says it was planted but I am not concerned with that except that he was Aryan's friend," Mukul Rohatgi said.

Rohatgi told the court on Tuesday (October 26) that his client was invited to the party as a special guest. He also mentioned that there was "no case of possession of drugs" against Aryan Khan and that he was arrested wrongly. He said "it was fit case for bail". Rohatgi argued, "Law provides that for small quantities, the maximum punishment is one year of imprisonment. For consumption, there is rehabilitation as per law".

Also, in a major development, two accused persons in the Aryan Khan drug case have secured bail. Manish Rajgarhiya, Avin Sahu were granted bail subject to furnishing bail bonds to the tune of Rs 50,000. The order was given by Special Judge VV Patil, who had earlier rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan and certain other co-accused. Avin Sahu was found without drugs and there were certain distinguishing features in his and Aryan Khan’s cases. Another accused Manish Rajgarhiya was found with 2.4 grams of ganja.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on October 2. Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Aryan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Check out LIVE Updates from today’s Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing: