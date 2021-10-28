LIVE Aryan Khan Bail Plea Hearing Latest Updates: The Bombay High Court will resume hearing the bail application of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Munmun Dhamecha today (October 28) post 2 pm. During arguments on Wednesday, Aryan’s lawyer Amit Desai argued that the NCB didn’t conduct any blood test on Aryan and therefore, no claims of consumption of drugs can be established on his part. Calling it a ‘trap’ by the NCB, the senior advocate told the court, “If the NCB officers went there to find people consuming drugs, they can do blood testing of all those. There is no blood test where consumption is proved.”Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Meets Lawyers, Stays at Hotel as Court Adjourns Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing to Thursday | See Pics

Amit Desai further told the court that even though nothing has been recovered from Aryan Khan and his medical test was not conducted by the NCB, the matter can at best be taken as a ‘case of consumption’, not as a ‘case of conspiracy.’ He said in the court that “bail is the rule and jail is the exception. Now it is arrest is the rule and bail is the exception.” Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Questioned For 4 Hours, Vigilance Team Summons Prabhakar Sail and KP Gosavi

The 23-year-old star son was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid at a party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise. At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Absconding 'Witness' of NCB, Kiran Gosavi Detained in Pune

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.

Meanwhile, NCB’s independent witness KP Gosavi has been arrested by Pune police in connection with a 2018 cheating case. In 2019, Pune City Police declared Gosavi as a wanted man. He was missing since then and was only spotted during cruise raid as NCB witness. On 14 Oct, Police issued a lookout circular against him.

KP Gosavi is also is an independent witness in the Aryan Khan case, who had been absconding since his viral selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s son went viral. He also recently tried to surrender at a police station in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow.

Check LIVE Updates from Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing today:

Live Updates

  • 11:49 AM IST
  • 11:49 AM IST

    Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti writes to Mumbai CM Uddhav Thackeray | NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Wankhede has alleged that her dignity is ‘being toyed’ with in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

  • 11:44 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan stays at a hotel on Wednesday during the bail hearing of Aryan Khan | There are photos and videos of Shah Rukh Khan circulating on social media where the superstar was seen leaving from a hotel for Mannat. It is being reported that the team of lawyers representing his son explained to him the status of the case. After the meeting, Shah Rukh left for Mannat via the back entrance of the venue.

  • 10:21 AM IST

    Aryan Khan News: A Palghar man said his photo and ID were misused to create fake identity ‘Sam D’Souza’ |A 35-year-old man from Palghar has alleged that his personal details, such as photo and profile, were misused by a witness in the Aryan Khan drugs case. Prabhakar Sail allegedly used the man’s profile to create a fake identity called “Sam D’Souza”, whose name came up in allegations of a pay-off to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Aryan Khan case.

  • 9:24 AM IST

    Why was Sameer Wankhede quizzed for more than 4 hours?

    The NCB’s vigilance team from New Delhi on Wednesday questioned the agency’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede for nearly four and a half hours after a witness accused him of asking for a Rs 25 crore bribe through another witness in order to release Aryan Khan. The NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh had said, “I am supervising the inquiry on the allegations (against Sameer Wankhede).” Asked if Wankhede will remain on the post, Singh said, “It is premature to comment. We have just started the inquiry”.
  • 9:19 AM IST

    NCB Deputy Director General: Sameer Wankhede to remain investigating officer in drugs-on-cruise case until substantial proof found against him

  • 9:18 AM IST

    Aryan Khan Bail: NCB to respond to the arguments today in the court. Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Anil Singh is representing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

  • 9:03 AM IST

  • 8:59 AM IST

    Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Absconding ‘Witness’ of NCB, Kiran Gosavi Detained in Pune | KP Gosavi, Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) independent witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, has been arrested by Pune police in connection with a 2018 cheating case. “Kiran Gosavi has been detained,” said Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta as quoted by news agency ANI. Kiran Gosavi was detained in Pune three days after he claimed he would surrender at a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow.

    Read full story here