Aryan Khan News| HIGHLIGHTS: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday, October 25, for the third round of questioning in connection with the Mumbai drugs case related to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, won’t appear today due to some personal commitments. News agency ANI has reported a statement shared by the NCB sources, “Actor Ananya Panday is not appearing before NCB today in the ongoing drugs case. She has requested NCB for a further date due to personal commitments. NCB has accepted her request; to issue her fresh summons for another date”.Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Initiates Vigilance Inquiry Against Sameer Wankhede Over 'Extortion' Allegations

The NCB had raided Ananya Panday’s home last week and seized her phones, laptop and other electronic devices. She was questioned by the agency on Thursday and Friday for hours and on Monday, she was summoned for the third time by the agency. Also Read - Who is Prabhakar Sail And Why is NCB's Sameer Wankhede Seeking Protection From Mumbai Police After Viral Video in Aryan Khan Case?

As per sources, NCB officials were unable to find evidence during their questioning of Ananya Panday on Friday and that is why she has been summoned again on Monday. During the interrogation, Ananya maintained that she has never used any narcotics and the chats with Aryan Khan were in a light vein. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 25, 2021: PM Modi Launches Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission in UP

As reported by the anti-narcotics agency, Aryan allegedly spoke to Ananya about drugs in a WhatsApp chat that was also submitted to the court during the hearing of Aryan’s bail application. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old star kid is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail till October 30.

Aryan Khan was arrested following a raid on a party in Mumbai on October 2. NCB searched the guests and arrested Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and others.

