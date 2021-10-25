Aryan Khan News| HIGHLIGHTS: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday, October 25, for the third round of questioning in connection with the Mumbai drugs case related to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, won’t appear today due to some personal commitments. News agency ANI has reported a statement shared by the NCB sources, “Actor Ananya Panday is not appearing before NCB today in the ongoing drugs case. She has requested NCB for a further date due to personal commitments. NCB has accepted her request; to issue her fresh summons for another date”.Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Initiates Vigilance Inquiry Against Sameer Wankhede Over 'Extortion' Allegations

The NCB had raided Ananya Panday’s home last week and seized her phones, laptop and other electronic devices. She was questioned by the agency on Thursday and Friday for hours and on Monday, she was summoned for the third time by the agency. Also Read - Who is Prabhakar Sail And Why is NCB's Sameer Wankhede Seeking Protection From Mumbai Police After Viral Video in Aryan Khan Case?

As per sources, NCB officials were unable to find evidence during their questioning of Ananya Panday on Friday and that is why she has been summoned again on Monday. During the interrogation, Ananya maintained that she has never used any narcotics and the chats with Aryan Khan were in a light vein. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 25, 2021: PM Modi Launches Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission in UP

As reported by the anti-narcotics agency, Aryan allegedly spoke to Ananya about drugs in a WhatsApp chat that was also submitted to the court during the hearing of Aryan’s bail application. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old star kid is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail till October 30.

Aryan Khan was arrested following a raid on a party in Mumbai on October 2. NCB searched the guests and arrested Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and others.

Check HIGHLIGHTS and latest developments from Aryan Khan Drugs Case here:

Live Updates

  • 2:11 PM IST

  • 2:02 PM IST

    Wankhede hits back at Nawab Malik over ‘forgery’ charge | Sameer Wankhede in his press release wrote I belong to multi religious and secular family. My father is a Hindu and my mother was a Muslim. Publishing of my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory and invasion of my family privacy. Pained by slanderous attacks by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

  • 2:01 PM IST

    NCB sources: Sameer Wankhede will be arriving in Delhi for a review meeting, this evening

  • 1:55 PM IST

    Ananya Panday to skip NCB questioning today

  • 1:12 PM IST

    NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh: I am supervising the inquiry on the allegations against Sameer Wankhede. When asked if Wankhede will remain on the post, Singh said, “It is premature to comment. We have just started the inquiry”.

  • 1:10 PM IST

    Sameer Wankhede in trouble: The witness has accused NCB zonal director of asking for Rs 25 crore bribe through another witness in order to release Aryan Khan.

  • 12:30 PM IST

    Sameer Wankhede: Personal Allegations to Distract My Attention From Drug Case | NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said personal allegations are being levelled to distract his attention from the Mumbai drugs case. In an exclusive conversation with CNN News18, he said the allegations made against him are completely false. “The probe will not be disrupted. My attention won’t be distracted. I am being threatened, attempts are being made to hamper the case”.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    Vigilance inquiry against NCB’s Sameer Wankhede initiated|“I am ready for the probe,” says Wankhede after seeking protection from Mumbai Police for being ‘falsely framed’ in the case. Prabhakar Sail told a news channel that he was made to sign a blank panchnama by the NCB in the Mumbai drugs case.

  • 11:55 AM IST

    Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut on drugs case: Sam D’Souza is the biggest money-laundering player of Mumbai & country. It’s a big game which has just started. Facts which came to light are shocking. Under Deshbhakti pretext, some people are extorting money, lodging fake cases

  • 11:54 AM IST
    Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut on drugs case: Sam D’Souza is the biggest money-laundering player of Mumbai and country