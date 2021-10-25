Aryan Khan News| LIVE UPDATES: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday, October 25, for the third round of questioning in connection with the Mumbai drugs case related to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. The NCB had raided her home last week and seized her phones, laptop and other electronic devices. She was questioned by the agency on Thursday and Friday for hours and today, she has been summoned again by the NCB for the third time.Also Read - Who is Prabhakar Sail And Why is NCB's Sameer Wankhede Seeking Protection From Mumbai Police After Viral Video in Aryan Khan Case?

As per sources, NCB officials were unable to find evidence during their questioning of Ananya Panday on Friday and that is why she has been summoned again on Monday. During the interrogation, Ananya maintained that she has never used any narcotics and the chats with Aryan Khan were in a light vein. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 25, 2021: PM Modi Inaugurates 9 Medical Colleges in UP

As reported by the anti-narcotics agency, Aryan allegedly spoke to Ananya about drugs in a WhatsApp chat that was also submitted to the court during the hearing of Aryan’s bail application. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old star kid is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail till October 30. Also Read - Sameer Wankhede Writes to Mumbai Police, Urges To Ensure No Precipitate Legal Action Against Him with Ulterior Motives

Aryan Khan was arrested following a raid on a party in Mumbai on October 2. NCB searched the guests and arrested Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and others.

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Gauri Khan to meet Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail | Aryan’s mother and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan will be reaching Arthur Road Jail where Aryan Khan is currently lodged.

  • 10:39 AM IST

    Hansal Mehta says ‘Sameer Wankhede must resign’ | The filmmaker recently penned a strongly-worded note on the latest allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau and its zonal director, Sameer Wankhede demanding him (Sameer) to resign.

  • 10:36 AM IST

    Fans outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai house Mannat in support of Aryan Khan | Shah Rukh Khan’s fans gathered outside his Mumbai bungalow Mannat to support him amid Aryan Khan’s case with a message of support. Fans can be seen holding placards and a large banner featuring Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan, their children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. “Dear Shah Rukh Khan, we hope, we pray, we believe… Everything will be alright soon. This, too, shall pass,” it read.

  • 10:30 AM IST

    NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede Seeks Protection |Sameer Wankhede requests Mumbai Police Commissioner to ensure that no precipitate legal action is carried out to frame him. Sameer approached Mumbai Police chief Hemant Nagrale asking him to ensure no “precipitate”, or hasty, legal action is carried out to frame him with “ulterior motives”.

  • 9:53 AM IST

    Ananya Panday to appear before NCB at 11 am today | Ananya Panday is called for questioning by the NCB on Monday at 11 am. On Thursday and Friday, Ananya turned up late, irking zonal director Sameer Wankhede. The NCB official, sources said, gave an earful to Ananya for reaching late to their Mumbai office. She was told that this is not a film shoot, or a production house

  • 9:49 AM IST

    Ananya Panday To Be Questioned Again Today |Ananya Panday will be questioned by NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for the third time today. Sameer is leading the drug raid party investigation – on chats that appeared to indicate that she helped Aryan Khan procure weed, say NCB sources. The sources said her answers on Friday were not satisfactory, so she would be questioned again on Monday.

  • 9:48 AM IST

    Ananya Panday Denies Procuring drugs for Aryan Khan | The NCB showed Ananya Panday her chats with Aryan Khan where Aryan had asked her if arrangements for drugs could be made. To this, she replied, ‘I will raise’ the matter.


    When confronted, Ananya said she was just joking with Aryan Khan.”