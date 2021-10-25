Aryan Khan News| LIVE UPDATES: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday, October 25, for the third round of questioning in connection with the Mumbai drugs case related to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. The NCB had raided her home last week and seized her phones, laptop and other electronic devices. She was questioned by the agency on Thursday and Friday for hours and today, she has been summoned again by the NCB for the third time.Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Initiates Vigilance Inquiry Against Sameer Wankhede Over 'Extortion' Allegations

As per sources, NCB officials were unable to find evidence during their questioning of Ananya Panday on Friday and that is why she has been summoned again on Monday. During the interrogation, Ananya maintained that she has never used any narcotics and the chats with Aryan Khan were in a light vein. Also Read - Who is Prabhakar Sail And Why is NCB's Sameer Wankhede Seeking Protection From Mumbai Police After Viral Video in Aryan Khan Case?

As reported by the anti-narcotics agency, Aryan allegedly spoke to Ananya about drugs in a WhatsApp chat that was also submitted to the court during the hearing of Aryan’s bail application. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old star kid is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail till October 30. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 25, 2021: PM Modi Inaugurates 9 Medical Colleges in UP

Aryan Khan was arrested following a raid on a party in Mumbai on October 2. NCB searched the guests and arrested Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and others.

