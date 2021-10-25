Aryan Khan News| LIVE UPDATES: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday, October 25, for the third round of questioning in connection with the Mumbai drugs case related to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. The NCB had raided her home last week and seized her phones, laptop and other electronic devices. She was questioned by the agency on Thursday and Friday for hours and today, she has been summoned again by the NCB for the third time.Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Initiates Vigilance Inquiry Against Sameer Wankhede Over 'Extortion' Allegations

As per sources, NCB officials were unable to find evidence during their questioning of Ananya Panday on Friday and that is why she has been summoned again on Monday. During the interrogation, Ananya maintained that she has never used any narcotics and the chats with Aryan Khan were in a light vein. Also Read - Who is Prabhakar Sail And Why is NCB's Sameer Wankhede Seeking Protection From Mumbai Police After Viral Video in Aryan Khan Case?

As reported by the anti-narcotics agency, Aryan allegedly spoke to Ananya about drugs in a WhatsApp chat that was also submitted to the court during the hearing of Aryan’s bail application. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old star kid is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail till October 30. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 25, 2021: PM Modi Inaugurates 9 Medical Colleges in UP

Aryan Khan was arrested following a raid on a party in Mumbai on October 2. NCB searched the guests and arrested Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and others.

Check Live Updates from Ananya Panday’s day 3 of questioning in Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Live Updates

  • 1:12 PM IST

    NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh: I am supervising the inquiry on the allegations against Sameer Wankhede. When asked if Wankhede will remain on the post, Singh said, “It is premature to comment. We have just started the inquiry”.

  • 1:10 PM IST

    Sameer Wankhede in trouble: The witness has accused NCB zonal director of asking for Rs 25 crore bribe through another witness in order to release Aryan Khan.

  • 12:30 PM IST

    Sameer Wankhede: Personal Allegations to Distract My Attention From Drug Case | NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said personal allegations are being levelled to distract his attention from the Mumbai drugs case. In an exclusive conversation with CNN News18, he said the allegations made against him are completely false. “The probe will not be disrupted. My attention won’t be distracted. I am being threatened, attempts are being made to hamper the case”.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    Vigilance inquiry against NCB’s Sameer Wankhede initiated|“I am ready for the probe,” says Wankhede after seeking protection from Mumbai Police for being ‘falsely framed’ in the case. Prabhakar Sail told a news channel that he was made to sign a blank panchnama by the NCB in the Mumbai drugs case.

  • 11:55 AM IST

    Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut on drugs case: Sam D’Souza is the biggest money-laundering player of Mumbai & country. It’s a big game which has just started. Facts which came to light are shocking. Under Deshbhakti pretext, some people are extorting money, lodging fake cases

  • 11:54 AM IST
    Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut on drugs case: Sam D’Souza is the biggest money-laundering player of Mumbai and country
  • 11:50 AM IST

    Prabhakar Sail is the NCB witness in the Mumbai drug bust case reaches Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office. Prabhakar had told media on Sunday that he had overheard KP Gosavi telling Sam D’Souza over the phone after Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office after the October 3 raid about a demand of Rs 25 crore and “to settle at Rs 18 crore as they have to give Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede.

  • 11:48 AM IST

    Prabhakar Sail, witness in Aryan Khan case reaches Crime Branch office

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Gauri Khan to meet Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail | Aryan’s mother and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan will be reaching Arthur Road Jail where Aryan Khan is currently lodged.

  • 10:39 AM IST

    Hansal Mehta says ‘Sameer Wankhede must resign’ | The filmmaker recently penned a strongly-worded note on the latest allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau and its zonal director, Sameer Wankhede demanding him (Sameer) to resign.