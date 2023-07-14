Home

Aryan Khan’s Adorable Gesture To Cheer For Father Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan Is Father-Son Goals

Aryan Khan is gearing up for his showbiz debut as a filmmaker and writer with the web series Stardom. The star kid shared the poster of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ahead of its release.

Jawan will be released on September 7 this year. (Credits: Instagram)

A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to the prevue of his much-awaited film Jawan. The much-hyped prevue has taken the internet by storm and fans are excited to witness Shah Rukh Khan’s intriguing avatar in the film. As film lovers are counting down the days to Jawan’s release, King Khan dropped a new poster of his upcoming film leaving fans surprised. Now, the actor’s son Aryan Khan has also shared the poster of the film to cheer his father ahead of Jawan’s release.

Aryan Khan Shares Jawan Poster

Aryan Khan shared the poster of Jawan on his Instagram Stories which he accompanied with the text “Ready”. The poster displays Shah Rukh Khan’s bald avatar. The actor holds a gun in the image. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s bald look in the prevue has been the talk of the town for the last few days.

Aryan Khan’s Career And Directorial Debut

Aryan Khan started his career by launching an apparel line. Named D’Yavol, Aryan’s brand is a “luxury streetwear” brand. To introduce the brand, an ad was also released that featured Shah Rukh Khan. Not only this, the ad was shot by Aryan Khan himself and marked his directorial debut. Speaking about his brand D’Yavol during an interaction with India Today, Aryan said, “As of now, we’re thinking of an apparel line that comes in March and it will be brought to the consumer by limited edition capsule collections, made available to them via drops on our web-store. As we go on from there, there will perhaps be more verticals.”

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is also gearing up for his showbiz debut, but not as an actor. He will be making his directorial debut with a web series titled Stardom. Aryan has also penned the script for the series. The project is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan And Aryan Khan To Grace Koffee With Karan

Reports have emerged suggesting that Ayan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to make an appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan season 8. Both of them will grace the show as the first guests and the episode will primarily focus on Aryan Khan’s debut as a writer and filmmaker in the entertainment industry.

About Jawan

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan starrer is directed by Atlee and also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani in the lead. The film will also see Deepika Padukone in a guest appearance. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 7 this year.

