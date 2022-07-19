Aryan Khan party video viral: Months after getting clean-chit in his infamous drugs case, a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan partying it up at a posh nightclub is going viral on social media. The popular star-son was charged by Narcotics Control Bureau last year (2021) in the drug case, however now the case if finally closed and Aryan even got his passport back recently. And now a video of Aryan Khan partying in the club is all over the internet.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Kartik Aaryan, Pats His Cheek, Fans Call Him a 'True Rockstar' - Watch

In the video, Aryan can be seen enjoying his drink as he is chilling in a club along with friends and having the time of his life. Aryan was seen at the bar with his mask on, he was dressed in his usual black tee was seen pulling down his mask only to sip on the drink. Soon as the video surfaced, Aryan Khan’s fans are beaming with joy to finally see the star-kid getting back at life. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu on Taking 10 Years to Work With Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: Mere Paas Koi Inside Access Nahi Hai | Exclusive

Watch viral video below:

On a related note, on July 13, the Special NDPS court in Mumbai directed the court registry to return the starkid’s passport which was deposited with the Special court as one of his bail conditions in the drugs-on-cruise case last year. Earlier, the NCB told the Special court that Aryan is not an accused in the case and no investigations are pending against him.

On work front, Aryan Khan will soon be coming with a web series written and directed by him and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Unlike his sister Suhana who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, Aryan Khan isn't interested in acting.