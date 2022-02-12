Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau last year, represented his father Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL Auction this year. Also seen with Aryan was his sister Suhana, both of whom were filling in daddy SRK’s shoes. The official Twitter handle of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders ,which is jointly owned by SRK and Juhi Chawla, tweeted photographs of Aryan and Suhana strategizing the auction. “A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next ⏭,” read the caption.Also Read - IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: No Bidders For Suresh Raina, Steve Smith

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was last seen at the cremation of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. Both Suhana and Aryan represented Khan at the auction last year as well. This is the first time that Suhana Khan and Aryan have made a public appearance together since the latter was granted bail.

Yesterday, both Suhana and Aryan had attended the pre-IPL auction meeting. The two were seen sitting with the managerial members of KKR. uhi’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta was also seated at the table with the Khan siblings. The photographs were tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League. Check out the post below:

Several SRK fans took to Twitter to express their joy at Aryan’s first public appearance after he was arrested by the NCB last year. One Twitter user wrote ‘Prince Aryan is back’. ‘Representing SRK as always’, wrote another. Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

No idea what’s going on with the bidding at IPL auction (just like i generally have no idea what goes on in the field 🙊) but it’s so good to see Aryan and Suhana there, smiling and taking the reins for papa @iamsrk 🥺❤️ — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) February 12, 2022

Haaye mera Baccha…itney Handsome kaise ho gaye ap…now I cant even differentiate between you and papa in a blink..how would Jacymaa hold her heart..har ek adaayegi Jaanleva hai, ekdam papa par gaye ho @iamsrk ♥️#IPLAuction #AryanKhan#SuhanaKhanhttps://t.co/2U3nbs6Wpq — Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸω  (@JacyKhan) February 12, 2022

Hey @iamsrk!! Watching IPL auction! Your son is your ditto yaar!! — Nachiket Bhakre (@NachiketBhakre) February 12, 2022

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments below.