Mumbai: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, for questioning in connection with drugs-on-cruise-case on Sunday, the central law enforcement and intelligence agency said.

According to reports, Aryan Khan was asked to record his statement between 6 pm and 8 pm. However, he has told NCB that he is suffering from a mild fever, therefore he won't appear today and will come the day after tomorrow.

The agency has already summoned Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar for questioning in connection with the case. Both reached the NCB office today.

Six cases, including the Cordelia cruise drug seizure case in which Aryan Khan was arrested last month, were transferred from NCB Mumbai zonal unit to the SIT team on Friday.

On Saturday, Deputy Director-General Sanjay Kumar Singh heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Narcotics Control Bureau Headquarters said that a fair and impartial investigation will be done in the six cases taken over by his team from NCB Mumbai including the drugs-on-cruise case.

The SIT team is also expected to record the statement of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan in connection with a drugs case. Sameer Khan, who is currently out on bail, was arrested by the NCB in January this year.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.