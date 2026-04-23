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Aryan Khan takes Joote Lo Paise Do seriously with mini war at a wedding, Watch viral video

Aryan Khan takes ‘Joote Lo Paise Do’ seriously with mini war at a wedding, Watch viral video

Aryan Khan turns desi for a friend’s joota chupai ceremony; fans are surprised to see this side of Shah Rukh Khan’s son as the video goes viral. Watch

A video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is going viral on social media, where he is seen attending his best friend Maahir Mehta’s wedding with Rhea Nadkarni. The clip has left fans completely surprised. This time, the spotlight isn’t on a dance performance, but on the joota churai ritual, which Aryan turned into a hilarious mini battle. Being part of the groom’s side, he didn’t let the bride’s side steal the shoes, as is traditionally done. Fans are loving this playful and fun side of Aryan Khan in the viral video.

The wedding planners shared the clip, which has now gone viral across the internet. Describing the moment, they wrote, “An afternoon that turned into a full-blown battle of love, laughter, and a bit of chaos. Between sneaky steals, dramatic negotiations, and laughter echoing through every corner—this wasn’t just joota churai, it was a memory in the making.” The text on the video read, “Joota churai turned into a full-blown mini war!”

Aryan narrowly escaped falling while trying to save groom’s shoe

In the hilarious video, Aryan Khan is first seen holding one shoe and then snatching the other from the bride’s cousins. During the playful scuffle, Shah Rukh Khan’s son nearly slips but manages to keep his balance, refusing to let anyone take the groom’s shoes from him. By the end of the video, he is seen running away with the shoes.

Watch the viral video:

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Aryan Khan What is really happening here man pic.twitter.com/jz1uaP55bX — POSITIVE FAN (@POSITIVEFANN) April 22, 2026



The netizens were surprised to see this desi version of Aryan Khan

Seeing this fun side of Aryan Khan has brought smiles to fans’ faces. People are loving this playful side of the usually reserved star kid. Reacting to the viral video, one user wrote, “What’s going on here? I thought the shoe-stealing would turn into a major drama today.” Another joked, “This is a ritual… Aryan is truly a desi boy.” One comment read, “This looks more like a wrestling match than a shoe theft,” while another user couldn’t believe it was Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son. Expressing surprise, they wrote, “Is this Aryan? He’s changed so much—he looks even cuter.”

Aryan Khan, on the professional front, was seen as a director, creator and writer of The Bads of Bollywood. The show featured actors like Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh and Sahher Bambba in key roles, along with cameo appearances by stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Diljit Dosanjh.

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