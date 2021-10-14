Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will have to spend at least six more days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail as the Special NDPS court in the city on Thursday reserved its order on bail application for October 20, Wednesday. Aryan and five others were earlier today shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack after their Covid-19 reports came negative.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Highlights: SRK's Son to Stay in Jail Till Next Hearing on Wednesday, No Bail Today

The court had adjourned the hearing on Thursday after the NCB claimed that they have found Aryan Khan’s links with the illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. NCB had argued in the court that Aryan is indulged in illicit drug trafficking and was also involved in the ‘procuring, and distribution of drugs’. “Aryan Khan sourced drugs and was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network for illicit procurement of drugs. WhatsApp chats reveal the accused was in touch with a foreign national for a bulk quantity of hard drugs,” the statement of anti-drugs agency read. Also Read - ‘This is Harassment’: Tanishaa Mukerji Reacts to Aryan Khan's Arrest in Drugs Case

The NCB also submitted in the affidavit that the case of each of the accused cannot be considered individually or separately, as prima facie investigation reveals that there is a close link/nexus among all the accused, including Aryan Khan, for conspiracy to commit offences. “It is not feasible to dissect or separate each from the other. All ingredients of crime, that are preparation, intention, attempt and commission, are present for this applicant (Aryan Khan),” the affidavit said. Aryan Khan has been charged with offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act pertaining to possession, consumption and purchase of drugs. The NCB has so far arrested 20 people in the case. Also Read - Aryan Khan Shifted to Common Cell From Quarantine Barrack in Arthur Rd Jail, More Trouble Coming His Way?