‘Loan Bhi De Do…’! Aryan Khan Gets Trolled For His ‘Ridiculously Expensive’ Clothing Brand – Rs 22k For a Basic T-shirt

Aryan Khan's clothing brand went online on Sunday and tried to sell stuff worth lakhs. The people who were waiting for the brand to launch soon are now dealing with a jaw-dropping situation due to the 'ridiculously expensive' range.

Aryan Khan's clothing brand deemed 'ridiculously expensive' (Photo: Instagram/ dyavol.x)

Mumbai: After great hype online, Aryan Khan’s clothing brand D’YAVOL X went live on Sunday and netizens flocked to the portal to buy its products. However, the whole experience didn’t come out to be really pleasing for most people. First, the website crashed within a few hours of going live due to an instant high volume, and second, the pricing of the products shocked the customers. The brand hosts a ‘luxury streetwear’ collection with the lowest product currently priced at Rs 22,200 – a basic grey t-shirt called ‘Battle Worn’.

The most expensive product by the brand is the leather jacket worn by Aryan’s father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan and it’s priced at Rs 2 lakh. There are a limited number of products being sold on the brand’s website but that’s not even a concern now with disappointed netizens talking about being unable to afford any product from the range. Instagram is full of people calling out the brand for selling over-expensive products. Netizens took to the comment section of the posts shared by the official Insta handle of the brand to express their dismay.

One user wrote, “Guys badluck for us i think this dyavol is only for celebrities cos even if we sell kidney we can’t afford nor can we dream of having it🥲 idk what they thought putting the prices so high lets all cry together (sic),” another user said, “Relax guys.. agley wale round me Loan Bhi Milega. Kafi saste kapde Hai 😂😂😂 (sic).” Check the reactions here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dyavol.x

Aryan, along with his father Shah Rukh Khan, broke the internet last month when he launched the first teaser of his clothing brand online. It showed a smartly dressed father-son duo flaunting their intense looks as they wore different products from the brand. This is Aryan’s debut venture before he makes his Bollywood debut as a writer under his home production Red Chillies Entertainment.

