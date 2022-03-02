Aryan Khan Case: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 following the Narcotics Control Bureau raids in Mumbai. The star kid was accused of selling and consuming drugs at a party. However, Aryan was granted bail on October 28 after 25 days after his arrest by the Bombay High Court. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau didn’t stop their investigation after that and has now found that Aryan Khan was not a part of a “larger drugs conspiracy”.Also Read - Reports: Aryan Khan Is All Set To Make His Bollywood Debut As A Writer, Details Inside - Watch

The SIT has stated that there is "no evidence that Aryan Khan was part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate". According to a latest report in Hindustan Times, the officials have also revealed that there were several irregularities in the raid and he is not being in possession of any drugs. Hence, there was no need to surrender his phone and submit his chats. Aryan Khan's chat did not indicate any international narcotics syndicate.

As per the NCB manual, raids are supposed to be recorded on video, but this one was not recorded. Another key finding was the narcotics substance recovered from several arrested in the case was shown as single recovery. The SIT probe seems to raise more questions over the raid by former Mumbai Zonal Unit director Sameer Wankhede. A key NCB witness alleged that Sameer was part of a Rs 25 crore extortion racket targeting Aryan Khan .

Well, the SIT probe is not yet fully completed. The final report will be submitted in a couple of months to NCB Director General S N Pradhan.