Aryan Khan’s appearance with Larissa Bonesi steals spotlight at Border 2’s star-studded Mumbai screening – Watch

Sunny Deol’s much-awaited return to the war drama genre has clearly struck a chord with audiences. As Border 2 hit cinemas on Friday, the film opened to strong numbers, riding high on nostalgia and patriotic sentiment linked to the iconic 1997 classic Border.

To mark the release, the makers hosted a lavish special screening in Mumbai on Friday night, turning the evening into a grand Bollywood gathering that blended cinema, celebrity glamour and box office excitement.

Aryan Khan draws attention

Among the many familiar faces, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan quickly became a talking point as he arrived at the screening with Brazilian model and rumoured partner Larissa Bonesi. The duo’s appearance together added a dose of curiosity and buzz to the evening, with fans and cameras closely following their arrival.

The guest list also featured Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana, while Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal was spotted enjoying the film night, further adding to the star power on display.

Family support and familiar faces

Ahan Shetty made the screening a special family moment by attending with his parents, Sunil Shetty and Mana Shetty. Lending their support as well were Athiya Shetty and her husband, Indian cricketer KL Rahul, who were seen cheering Ahan on during the film’s big weekend.

Sunny Deol arrived alongside Varun Dhawan, with both actors visibly soaking in the excitement around the film’s release and the audience response it has been receiving since day one.

Strong opening numbers at the box office

The enthusiasm surrounding Border 2 was reflected clearly in its box office performance. On its opening day, January 23, the film collected an impressive Rs 32.10 crore net in India. The momentum continued on Saturday, with early estimates putting Day 2 earnings at around Rs 21.08 crore net.

By 7 pm over the opening weekend, the film had already crossed Rs 51.08 crore net, with evening and night shows still ongoing. Occupancy figures also looked promising, with overall Hindi occupancy at 34.87 per cent. While morning shows began on a slower note at 15.51 percent, footfalls improved steadily, peaking at 49.13 per cent during evening shows.

A tribute to heroes of 1971

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 revisits the backdrop of the 1971 India, Pakistan war, paying tribute to the bravery of soldiers from the Army, Air Force and Navy. Varun Dhawan portrays Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, while Diljit Dosanjh plays Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon.

Sunny Deol appears as Lieutenant Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, inspired by Major General Hardev Singh Kaler, with Ahan Shetty representing the Indian Navy as Lieutenant Commander M. S. Rawat. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in key roles.