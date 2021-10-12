Aryan Khan’s bail application: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail hearing was postponed on Monday and the Mumbai sessions court agreed to hear the bail plea of Aryan on Wednesday after Narcotics Control Bureau filed reply. He has been kept at the Arthur Road jail till Wednesday. It has been reported that Aryan Khan’s bail application before the sessions court stated that he is innocent and falsely implicated. The plea read, “This is a case of no evidence at all”. His involvement in any production, distribution, sale financing or illicit trafficking and all allegations against him, if any, are bailable in nature, the application stressed.Also Read - NCB's Sameer Wankhede Says Mumbai Police is Stalking Him - Complaint Filed, CCTV Footage Submitted

Since the beginning of the case, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has been arguing in the court that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have found no contraband in Aryan’s possession. Therefore NCB’s request to not grant bail, citing an embargo on bail under section 37 of the NDPS act doesn’t apply to Aryan at all. Nothing was recovered from Aryan Khan and talking about the allegations for other accused in the case – Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and others- small quantity was possessed. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalike Raju Rahikwar Claims Losing Job After Aryan Khan’s Arrest

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been receiving a lot of support from both their industry colleagues and fans on social media. While fans gathered outside his bungalow, Mannat, to show solidarity with the superstar in the difficult times, many Bollywood celebs took to social media to write about the generosity and strength of SRK. Also Read - Salman Khan's Lawyer From Hit-And-Run Case, Amit Desai, to Represent Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan During Bail Hearing on Wednesday

Also, advocate Amit Desai, who represented Salman Khan in a hit-and-run case in 2015, is representing Aryan Khan in his next bail hearing on Wednesday.

Aryan was arrested in the drugs case by the NCB on October 3, Sunday after the agency busted an alleged rave party on Saturday, October 2.