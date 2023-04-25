Home

Aryan Khan’s Intense Look With Shah Rukh Khan in New Ad Raises Hotness Levels, Watch Full Video

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have raised the temperatures with their hotness in Aryan's new directorial ad for their brand 'D'yavol X'. Watch the video.

Aryan Khan directed his debut ad for his luxury streetwear brand D’yavol X which is being endorsed as a luxury streetwear line. On Tuesday, the complete ad video was released via the official handle of the brand after teasing the audience by releasing a teaser on Monday. The video caption read, “Drop goes live on 30th April. Only at dyavolx.com Limited Release. Don’t be late.”

At the beginning of the ad, we can see Aryan Khan cutting down a few words like timeless on a blackboard and getting irritated as he slashes the blackboard with a paintbrush dipped in red colour. As he walks out, Shah Rukh Khan enters the room and picks up the brush after stepping on it unintentionally. After seeing the blackboard and spotting what is written on it, Shah Rukh adds up another slash to make the alphabet X on the blackboard which symbolises the brand name of D-yoval X. The video ends with Shah Rukh posing to the camera as he sits holding the paintbrush in his hands.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan have come together for a project on-screen for the first time and to be honest, it’s Aryan Khan’s ‘good looks’ that have mesmerised netizens. The fans can’t keep calm about this father-son duo working together. SRK looked dapper with pumped-up muscles as he wore a t-shirt to show the ‘Pathaan’ physique. “WOOOOWWW!! This is tremendous!! Shah Rukh Khan directed by Aryan Khan Many congratulations to the whole team” a social media user commented.

Watch the advertisement directed by Aryan Khan



A few months ago, Aryan announced on Instagram that he has completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing. Previously, in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman’s talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan’s career ambitions. On ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman’, Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor. Shah Rukh said though his son is a ‘good writer,’ he doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor.

“He (Aryan) doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he’s a good writer… I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me,” Shah Rukh had said.

