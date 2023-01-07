Aryan Khan’s Picture With Pakistani Actress Sadia Khan From Dubai Bash Goes Viral, See Photo

Aryan Khan's picture with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan from Dubai New Year bash recently went viral.

Aryan Khan’s Pic With Sadia Khan Goes Viral: Aryan Khan is busy scripting for his Bollywood debut. However, he always makes it to the tabloids and entertainment portals as the eagle-eye gossip mills are always looking for a scoop. Recently, Aryan was linked to Nora Fatehi, and it was alleged that the duo is dating each other. So far neither Aryan nor Nora have reacted to the reports. Aryan is the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The star kid has had a very turbulent past year due to his alleged connection with the drugs case for which he later got a clean chit by the court. Aryan was previously linked to his childhood friend Ananya Panday as well. For the unversed, the latter had once admitted that she had a crush on SRK’s son. Now Aryan’s viral pic with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan is breaking the internet.

Sadia took to her Instagram stories and shared her photo with Aryan from New Year’s party. She captioned her post as, “Throwback to the New Year’s Eve.” In the picture Aryan is seen donning a maroon tee and blue denims with a white jacket. While Sadia who poses quite close next to him wore a black dress and a matching overcoat. The New Year party at Dubai was also attended by Karan Johar, Ananya, Nora and Suhana.

Sadia is known for the Pakistani TV shows – Khuda Aur Muhabbat (2011-17). and Maryam Periera (2019).

