Aryan Khan First Post After Drugs Case: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is back on social media almost a year after his infamous drug case. On Monday, in his first Instagram post, since his arrest and eventual bail, followed by a clean chit in the drug case, Aryan shared adorable pictures with siblings Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. In the photos, Aryan can be seen donning an olive green denim jacket over a dark t-shirt and black pants while Suahana looked pretty in a denim off-shoulder top and matching shorts. Little AbRam, on the other hand, wore a black tee with blue jeans. Aryan captioned the post, “Hat-Trick.” Check out Aryan’s post here.Also Read - 'Teens Take Drugs With Their Parents,' Says Sameer Wankhede Who Arrested Aryan Khan in Drugs Case - Watch Viral Video

Aryan Khan Poses With Sister Suhana And Brother AbRam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Soon, as Aryan shared the post, his father Shah Rukh Khan was quick to react and commented: “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!” while Suhana wrote, “Love u❤️❤️❤️.”

Aryan’s happy pictures with his siblings received a lot of love and appreciation from fans who filled the comment section with love filled emojis. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan is all set to venture into filmmaking, he is currently working on a web show which will be a fiction tinsel town drama. Reportedly, the shooting of the web series will begin in 2023.

On the other hand, Suhana will mark her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. The film has been slated to release on an OTT platform.