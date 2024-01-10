Home

Hrithik Roshan turned a year older on Wednesday. The actor celebrated his 50th birthday on January 10, 2024. To mark the special occasion his girlfriend and singer-actor Saba Azad dropped a video on I

Hrithik Roshan turned a year older on Wednesday. The actor celebrated his 50th birthday on January 10, 2024. To mark the special occasion his girlfriend and singer-actor Saba Azad dropped a video on Instagram featuring herself and Hrithik engaging in a lip-lock at the end. Saba was not the only one who wished the actor, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne also took to Instagram and dropped a sweet note and wrote “greatest Love story” in her message on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a boomerang video of Hrithik and her posing for a selfie. The video depicts that the couple is having a gala time during one of their vacations. Also, Saba and Hritik can be seen sharing a lip-lock in the video. Sharing the post, Saba wrote, “50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing love every day the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light.”

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

On the other hand, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also penned a sweet note for the actor where she gave him a compliment by saying that ’50 looks more like 30′. Sharing the post, Sussanne wrote, “Happy Happiest Birthday Rye.. You truly are ‘Father Ocean’ with the abundance of wisdom love, and commitment you give to Ray and Ridz.. I wish you even more super success, the greatest Love story and alll the blessings to make all your dreams come true.. god bless you limitless, along with a smiling face with open hands emojis, hearts, biceps and cake emojis.” She also added, “P.S 50 looks more like 30 on you!!” along with a wink emoji.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Apart from these two, various stars also took to their Instagram and dropped post and stories for Hrithik Roshan wishing the actor a happy birthday. Coming to Hrithik’s work front, the actor is gearing for the release of his upcoming project Fighter. The actor will share the screen with Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The movie will be released on January 25.

