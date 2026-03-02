  • Home
As more blasts rock Dubai, Erica Fernandes calls the situation scary: ‘Sounds of interceptions are real’

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes reassured her fans about her safety, saying she is currently in Dubai. “There’s no sugarcoating it - it’s scary,” she added.

More explosions have been heard across Dubai as Iran attacks in response to strikes by the United States and Israel that killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other top officials. The blasts were heard on Sunday, March 1, raising fears of a larger conflict in a region that is usually seen as safe in the Middle East. These explosions followed a day of similar Iranian strikes on US military bases and other American assets in the Gulf.

