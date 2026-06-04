As Peddi releases, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela enthusiastically cheers for him, and it’s a cute video

The release of Peddi turned special as Upasana Konidela was seen celebrating the moment with visible excitement. The video capturing her reaction quickly gained attention online.

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Upasana Konidela cheers for Ram Charan's Peddi (PC: Twitter)

The release of Ram Charan’s sports drama Peddi turned into a full-blown celebration for fans across theatres, but what stood out most was the presence of his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela among the crowd. Instead of watching the film from a private space, she stepped into a packed cinema hall in Hyderabad and joined fans to experience the excitement firsthand. The atmosphere inside the theatre quickly became festive, with loud cheers, whistles, and constant applause as the film played on screen. Upasana’s presence added a personal touch to the screening, making the moment even more memorable for fans present there.

Upasana joins fans for special theatre experience

The screening took place at Sree Ramulu Theatre in Hyderabad, where fans had gathered in large numbers for the much-awaited film. Upasana was seen sitting among them, enjoying the movie like any other audience member. She did not stay reserved or distant from the crowd. Instead, she blended into the energy of the theatre and reacted openly to the film’s key moments.

As Ram Charan appeared in powerful scenes, the crowd erupted with excitement. Upasana also joined in, clapping, smiling, and cheering along with the audience. Her reactions were captured on camera and quickly started circulating online, drawing attention from fans who appreciated her enthusiasm and support.

Viral confetti moment wins hearts online

One of the most talked-about moments from the screening came when Upasana was seen picking up confetti scattered inside the theatre and tossing it into the air while cheering. The gesture came during a high-energy sequence in the film, when fans were already in celebration mode. This spontaneous act added to the festive mood inside the cinema hall.

Clips of this moment spread rapidly across social media platforms, with fans calling it a “pure celebration moment” and praising her for enjoying the film like a true fan rather than just a celebrity wife.

Watch viral video of Upasana Konidela here

Fan celebrations extend beyond Hyderabad

The excitement around Peddi was not limited to Hyderabad alone. The film had already created strong buzz before release, especially during special preview shows in Bengaluru. At Brunda Theatre, large crowds gathered to celebrate Ram Charan’s film with posters, chants, and loud cheers outside the venue. Some fans were even seen climbing theatre hoardings to show their excitement, while others burst firecrackers as a mark of celebration. The energy reflected the strong anticipation surrounding the film across different regions.

About the film Peddi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan in the role of a young and respected village personality who is admired for his sporting talent and leadership qualities. The story is set in a rural backdrop where sports play a central role in shaping the character’s journey. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in important roles.