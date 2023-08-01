Home

Hungama celebrates 20 years of release: Paresh Rawal talks about the remake

A remake of Priyadarshan’s 1984 Malayalam film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, Hungama is believed to be loosely based on Charles Dickens's play, The Strange Gentleman.

Paresh Rawal's Hungama turns 20. (Image Credits: Instagram)

It was two decades ago today that Priyadarshan’s laughter ride Hungama reached the cinema halls on August 1, 2003. Commemorating the milestone, Paresh Rawal talked about the blockbuster hit during a recent interview. The actor who portrayed Radhe Shyam Tiwari in the movie expressed his surprise and delight at the film’s popularity. Paresh Rawal said that it was a very different family entertainer which has today turned out to be a cult movie. He also heaped praises on the film’s director, Priyadarshan, and all the cast members for bringing the iconic characters to life.

Paresh Rawal on his experience of shooting Hungama

Talking about the shooting experience, Paresh Rawal revealed that no one expected the film to become such a huge success. He added that they were not shooting the project thinking it would turn out to be a hit. The celebrated actor believes that the love and support of the audience is what has kept the movie alive in their hearts and minds for 20 years, making it memorable

Paresh Rawal on the Hungama remake

When asked about the possibility of a remake, Paresh Rawal said that he is not against the idea of a remake provided that the new version does justice to the original flick. He was quoted as saying, “If the script is good, only then one should attempt to touch it and remake it, and if not, they should leave it.”

About Hungama

Starring Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, and Shoma Anand, as the primary cast, Hungama narrates the tale of a group of people whose misunderstandings led to chaotic yet funny situations. For the unaware, Hungama is a remake of Priyadarshan’s 1984 Malayalam film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi. It is also believed that the film was also loosely based on Charles Dickens’s play, The Strange Gentleman.

The Hungama memes

You might also be interested to know that some of the scenes from Hungama, specifically those featuring Paresh Rawal and Shome Anand, have turned into popular memes on social media. During the media interaction, the actor claimed that although he is aware of this trend, he prefers to avoid social media as he finds it to be boring.

