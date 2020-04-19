The epic mythological show Ramayan came back on our television screens after a decade and soon viewers were glued to their TV screens. Today, the show aired its last episode featuring Ravan Vadh and the show will be replaced by Ramanand Sagar’s Uttar Ramayan. The show’s Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala took to Instagram to share an old picture from Ramayan and said that ‘Ramayan never ends’ as ‘it teaches you life and life goes on’. Also Read - Ramayan's Ravan Aka Arvind Trivedi Makes His Debut on Twitter, Fans Trend #RavanOnTwitter

In the photo, Ram and Sita can be seen sitting surrounded by other people in his kingdom and Hanuman sitting beside them and holding hands. She captioned it, "#ramayan #ramayaworld #sagarworld #shivsagar #ram #sita #seeta #Ramayan never …. Ends …It teaches you life ….and life goes on 🙏#stay home#staysafe." (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she shared yet another picture from the show where she can be seen sitting along with other ladies. She captioned it, “#ramayan #girlpower#sita ji with her sisters 👍#shivsagarchopra#sagarworld#ramayanworld#spread love #spreadhappiness#spread positivity #3may.” (sic)



Meanwhile, Shashi Shekhar, CEO of Prasar Bharti, confirmed the news that Ramayan will be replaced by Uttar Ramayan. The tweet reads, “In view of several states starting Educational Classes via Doordarshan and All India Radio in the mornings, there will be fresh episodes of Uttar Ramayan at nights in 9pm slots and repeats of the same during the day in the 9am slots.” (sic). Another tweet read, “Sunday morning 9am slot will be a repeat of the finale of the main storyline of Yuddha Kanda. From Sunday night 9pm the episodes pertaining to Uttarakand that have been produced as Uttar Ramayan will start airing.” (sic)

With the last couple of episodes of Yuddha Kanda of Ramayan left to be aired and the overwhelming audience interest, the following will be the pattern of broadcast over the next 2 days on @ddnational — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 17, 2020



Ramayan is a mythological drama which aired during 1987-1988. It was written, created and directed by Ramanand Sagar and featured Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show also features Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri and Dara Singh, Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Bal Dhuri, Jayshree Gadkar, Padma Khanna, Mukesh Rawal, Lalita Pawar and Nalin Dave in pivotel roles.