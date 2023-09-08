Kangana Ranaut 'Bows Down' To Shah Rukh Khan Post Jawan Release

Home

As Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Hits Theatres, Kangana Ranaut ‘Bows Down’ To The ‘Cinema God’

Kangana Ranaut, who has been controversy's favourite child, said that Shah Rukh Khan is the 'cinema God that India needs'.

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for her controversial statements in the past few years. (Image Credits: Instagram)

With the release of Pathaan earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan proved that anyone writing him off was making a big mistake. And now with Jawan hitting the cinemas, King Khan has reclaimed his throne as the film made a staggering Rs 75 crore on the release day. Fans flocked to the theatres, some even booked entire theatres to watch the movie. With an unforgettable opening day, Jawan is off to a great start, promising another blockbuster for SRK. The flick is garnering praise from all sides, and adding to the list, Bollywood beauty Kangana Ranaut also used social media to laud King Khan and the Jawan team.

The Queen actress, in an Instagram story, penned an elaborate note saying, “From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade-long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience to his late forties to mid-fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) Is nothing short of superheroic even in real life.

“I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices but his struggle is a master class for all artists enjoying long careers but must reinvent and reestablish,” she wrote.

Check out the post below:



Calling SRK the “God that cinema needs” she further wrote, “SRK is the cinema God that cinema needs not just for his hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well. (smiley emoticons) Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work, and humility King Khan. @iamsrk.”

“Lastly, congratulating the Jawan team, she said, “Congratulations to the whole team”.

The Jawan Fever

Meanwhile, several videos of fans bursting crackers, dancing to dhols, and whistling surfaced on social media as a testament to the massive craze for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

All About Jawan

Prominent South director Atlee’s first Bollywood directorial saw Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles, along with a special cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone. Produced by Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie has SRK in a double role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Anirudh Ravichander has rendered the tunes for Jawan.

