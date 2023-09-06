A Special Message From Parineeti Chopra To Her ‘Favourite Co-Star’ Sushant Singh Rajput

Home

As Shuddh Desi Romance Turns 10, A Note From Parineeti Chopra To ‘Favourite Co-Star’ Sushant Singh Rajput

Parineeti Chopra celebrated 10 years of Shuddh Desi Romance on September 6. She dropped a video showcasing some behind-the-scenes moments from the film and penned an emotional note for her late co-stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor.

Shuddh Desi Romance released on September 6, 2013. (Image Credits: Instagram)

As the film Shuddh Desi Romance clocks 10 years of its release, actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a nostalgic post about the romantic-comedy. Revisiting her film, Parineeti penned a heartfelt message, remembering her co-actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rishi Kapoor. Both the actors passed away in 2020. The Ishaqzaade star called Sushant Singh Rajput one of her favourite co-stars and revealed that she still misses him. Shuddh Desi Romance marked the only time Sushant and Parineeti had worked together. The duo played a commitment-phobic couple who try to hide their live-in relationship from their neighbours.

Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor Celebrate 10 years Of Shuddh Desi Romance

Parineeti Chopra dropped a video on her Instagram account celebrating 10 years of Shuddh Desi Romance. The video showcases some behind-the-scenes moments and a bundle of happy moments from the film’s shoot. Parineeti penned an emotional note, saying, “Time really flies! A decade to this film but the memories are still fresh. This movie was a journey full of laughter, hectic shoots, but heartwarming moments.”

She further praised her co-actors and went on to say, “What an experience shooting this film with such legendary actors. Rishi sir we miss you and Sushant miss you even more. You were one of my favourite co- stars.”

Actress Vaani Kapoor shared a poster of the film on her Instagram Stories celebrating 10 years of its release.

About Shuddh Desi Romance

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Shuddh Desi Romance revolved around commitment-phobic Raghu (Sushant Singh Rajput), who runs away from his own wedding and later falls for Gayatri (Parineeti Chopra). Set in Jaipur, the film explores the views of the younger generation on live-in relationships, relationships, and marriage. The romantic comedy was released on September 6, 2013. The film also starred Vaani Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

Parineeti Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra will next feature in the survival thriller film The Great Indian Rescue opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is expected to release on October 5. She has also been roped in for Salman Khan’s Prem Ki Shaadi. The actress has Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

