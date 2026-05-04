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As Thalapathy Vijays TVK leads in Tamil Nadu elections, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan arrives at actors residence in Chennai- Watch Video

As Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK leads in Tamil Nadu elections, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan arrives at actor’s residence in Chennai- Watch Video

A surge of attention builds around Tamil Nadu counting day as political trends and unexpected high profile movements in Chennai spark widespread reactions across fans media and online platforms following Thalapathy Vijay's party performance and public appearances.

Trisha Krishnan visits Thalapathy Vijay's house (PC: Twitter)

In a surprising mix of politics and celebrity attention, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 are turning into one of the most discussed events in recent memory. Early counting trends show Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Thalapathy Vijay, moving ahead strongly with 110 seats and emerging as a major force in its first electoral contest. As this political wave builds, attention outside Vijay Chennai’s residence also increased, where a familiar face from the film industry was seen arriving during the busy counting hours. The timing of this visit has created curiosity among fans and political observers across the state.

Why did Trisha Krishnan visit Thalapathy Vijay’s home?

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who is currently celebrating her 43rd birthday and is said to be her rumoured girlfriend, was spotted outside Vijay’s residence in Chennai around early afternoon on the counting day. She arrived in a white car and briefly acknowledged the cameras before entering the house. Her visit came at a time when TVK was showing strong leads in multiple constituencies, which added to public curiosity. The moment quickly spread online as people began connecting her appearance with the ongoing political atmosphere and Vijay’s rising influence in state politics.

Watch viral video of Trisha Krishnan visiting Thalapathy Vijay here

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai. TVK is currently leading in 106 seats of the total 234 in the state. pic.twitter.com/Sezg1xgYDQ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

What is happening in the Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026?

Early trends suggest TVK has crossed the 100-seat mark and is leading in around 110 constituencies. The party is now close to the majority figure in Tamil Nadu politics. DMK is trailing with around 50 plus seats, while AIADMK is holding leads in the 70 plus range. This shift indicates a major political change as a new party has entered the field and disrupted traditional vote patterns across the state.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Joseph Vijay to Thalapathy Vijay, how TVK supremo’s journey began from Naalaiya Theerpu

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How is Vijay performing in key constituencies?

Vijay himself is reportedly leading in important seats like Perambur and Trichy East. At the same time, senior leaders from rival parties, including DMK’s MK Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK’s Edappadi K. Palaniswami, are trailing in their respective strongholds according to early counting rounds. This development has surprised many political analysts as established leaders face unexpected challenges from a debut political party.

Why are Vijay and Trisha linked in public discussion?

The appearance of Trisha Krishnan at Vijay’s residence has revived ongoing public discussions around their frequent association. The two have worked together in films and were last seen on screen in Leo. Earlier public appearances together had already triggered speculation, which increased after recent personal developments in Vijay’s life. Her visit on such a politically sensitive day has therefore drawn even more attention on social media platforms.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK victory to become the best birthday gift for Trisha Krishnan, fans call it ‘destiny’

What makes TVK’s election performance significant

If current trends continue, TVK may become one of the strongest debut political parties in Tamil Nadu’s history. Poll predictions had earlier suggested a strong entry, but the current numbers have exceeded many expectations. Analysts say the rise of TVK reflects shifting voter sentiment and growing support for new leadership in the state.

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