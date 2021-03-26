Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been selected by the Maharashtra government for the Maharashtra Bhushan award which is the state government’s highest honour. This decision comes after a committee chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decided to select Bhosle for the award for the year 2020. The veteran singer decided to celebrate this with her granddaughter. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani Bomb Scare: NIA Invokes UAPA Against Suspended Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Vaze

Asha Bhosle took to social media sharing a video of celebration with her granddaughter and expressing gratitude to the Maharashtra Government. In the video, that features Asha with her granddaughter Zanai, they can be seen celebrating the win with sweets and cake. In the same video, Asha’s granddaughter also asks her how she is feeling about getting this honour. To this, Asha replies, ”I am feeling very delighted, as I have received a lot many awards, and this award is from my maykaa (mother’s home) that is why I am extremely happy. I am very much thankful to the Maharashtra government as they have given me this award. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.” Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 28,699 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Mumbai Civic Body Bans Holi Celebrations And Gatherings

In another post, Asha Bhosle wrote, ”My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for conferring upon me the highest level of honour the state can award to an individual – the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. Eternally grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Bhosle (@asha.bhosle)

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award was instituted in 1996 by the state government to recognise and honour the work and achievements of eminent personalities of the state. This award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation.

Asha Bhosle was born in September 1933 in Maharashtra’s Sangli district and was initiated into music by her father who was also the renowned Marathi stage actor-singer. Bhosle has sung thousands of songs in several Indian major languages.