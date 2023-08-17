Home

Asha Bhosle Attacks Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Makers For Recreating Her Song

Asha Bhosle recently slammed the music composers of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for recreating her popular song 'Jhumka Gira Re' for their film.

Asha Bhosle slams Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani makers. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar recently returned to direction after a long gap with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The playlist of the movie also includes a revamped version of the old track ‘Jhumka Gira Re’. Celebrated singer Asha Bhosle who crooned the original number has now shared her views on the remix. According to her, the music directors and the singers do not have the ability to create something new and that is why they are forced to recreate old songs. She was quoted saying that old songs like ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ are a perfect combination of everything including lyrics, singers, and music.

During an interaction with India Today, Asha Bhosle revealed that a good song is a result of a team effort. She said that if the cinematographer had not shot the songs well, the picturisation would not have left an impact. It’s a team effort. The veteran singer added that in the old days, a lot of hard work went into creating songs. She disclosed that the lyricist would sit down with the composer and discuss every word, and even the biggest lyricists would fight for every word.

Asha Bhosle on today’s songs

During a previous interview with Hindustan Times, Asha Bhosle revealed that she does not find songs with excellent lyrics nowadays. However, she added that she listens to them occasionally and comes across good songs by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Sunidhi Chauhan. The legendary singer further admitted that she rarely listens to music and even if she does, she prefers to listen to old songs.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Financed by Dharma Productions in association with Viacom18 Studios, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani revolves around a couple with contrasting personalities who live with each other’s families for three months before getting married. While Ranveer Singh plays a flamboyant Punjabi boy, Rocky Randhawa, Alia Bhatt is seen as a well-read Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee. The flick’s primary cast also included some big names like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, along with Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. The venture was released in theatres on 28 July this year.

