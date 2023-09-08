Home

Entertainment

Asha Bhosle Birthday: Singing Legend Admits She Doesn’t Feel a Day Older Than 40

Asha Bhosle Birthday: Singing Legend Admits She Doesn’t Feel a Day Older Than 40

Asha Bhosle Birthday: The veteran singer recently admitted that she doesn't feel a day older than 40.

Asha Bhosle Birthday: Singing Legend Admits She Doesn't Feel a Day Older Than 40

Asha Bhosle Birthday: Asha Bhosle is turning 90 on September 8, 2023 as she is set to have a grand celebration — with a Broadway-style live show. The veteran singer has had a long career in Hindi film industry as she won accolades and love from the audiences for her playback singing. Asha is the younger sister of late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. In a recent interview the Radha Kaise Na Jale singer admitted that she doesn’t feel a day older than 40 even today. She has been part of reality shows as a judge and mentored many rising singing talents. Filmmakers like Yash Chopra had deep admiration for her.

Trending Now

ASHA BHOSLE OPENS UP ON HER LONG SINGING CAREER AND BROADWAY CONCERT

Asha was quizzed in an interaction with Bombay Times on how she managed to work consistently at this age. She opined, “I feel the person who keeps his age in mind becomes old. I still don’t feel that I am a day older than 40. It’s only when I see my children, grandkids, and great grandkids that I realise that so much time has gone by.” In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express she also spoke about her broadway musical and stated that “I like doing extraordinary things. I decided to do a spectacular concert on my 90th birthday. I doubt if anyone in the world has achieved this feat”. She further added, “Music has been my life. It has given me so much,” said Bhosle, who usually spends her birthdays with her family members and loved ones. She also refrains from throwing birthday parties or going out. “This birthday, however, is different. I shall be 90. I thought, what better way to turn 90 than to do a concert.”

You may like to read

The veteran singer’s popular songs include Abhi Na Jao Chodkar, In Aankho Ki Masti Me, Piya Tu AB To Aa Ja and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

For more updates on Asha Bhosle birthday, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES