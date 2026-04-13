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Asha Bhosle: Queen of Indipop cremated with state honours

Asha Bhosle: ‘Queen of Indipop’ cremated with state honours

Military officers carry the body of singer Asha Bhosle wrapped in the national flag for her funeral in Mumbai, April 13, 2026.

Asha Bhosle: 'Queen of Indipop' cremated with state honours

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle who died on Sunday, April 13, after a day of hospitalisation, was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park this evening, bringing an end to a splendid and decorated career spanning seven decades. She was 92. Just before the last rites, the national flag, on which the body was draped, was handed over to the family members. She was accorded full state honours at Shivaji Park.

Several politicians and celebrities pay their last respects to the legendary singer.

Asha Bhosle (Ashalata Dinanath Mangeshkar) was born on September 8, 1939, to a Marathi and Konkani musician Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar. Asha and her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar began singing and acting in films to support their family. She sang her first film song ‘”Chala Chala Nav Bala” for the Marathi film Majha Bal (1943). She made her Hindi film debut when she sang the song “Saawan Aaya” for Hansraj Behl’s Chunariya (1948). Her first solo Hindi film song was for the movie Raat Ki Rani (1949).

Asha Bhosle used to call herself “an accident singer” who had learned by keenly listening to her father Deenanath Mangeshkar, his disciples, and her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar sing. She maintained daily riyaaz (practice) regardless of her age, stating that music was “equivalent to breathing” for her.

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