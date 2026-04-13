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Asha Bhosle death: Shraddha Kapoor belongs to legandary singers family, her mother is...

Asha Bhosle death: Shraddha Kapoor belongs to legandary singer’s family, her mother is…

Asha Bhosle and Shraddha Kapoor are related to each other. Kapoor has often shared pictures with her “Aaji”, showing the affection between them. Check what's their relationship?

Asha Bhosle and Shraddha Kapoor are family.

The demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure has left the nation shattered. Several Bollywood personalities have come forward to mourn and pay their respects to the legend. Actress Shraddha Kapoor is also devastated by her passing, as she shared a special connection with her.

Asha Bhosle had a close connection with actress Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has always been very close to Asha Bhosle and affectionately referred to her as “Grand Aaji.” Today, we explore the relationship between the two. On Instagram, Kapoor mourned the loss of her aaji. She added a song “Aage Bhi Jaane Na Tu” from the film Waqt, along with a broken heart emoji.

Shraddha Kapoor and Asha Bhosle share a grandmother–granddaughter relationship

A photo of Shraddha Kapoor and Asha Bhosle frequently goes viral on social media, prompting questions about their relationship. In fact, Shraddha Kapoor’s mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, is related to the Mangeshkar family. She is Asha Bhosle’s niece, which makes Shraddha her granddaughter.

Shraddha Kapoor’s maternal grandfather, Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, was a cousin of Asha Bhosle, and they shared a close bond. She also shares a strong relationship with Lata Mangeshkar and the entire Mangeshkar family.

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Shraddha has been very close to Asha since childhood, and the legendary singer has often showered the actress with love. Shraddha Kapoor has also shared photos of herself with Asha Bhosle on social media several times.

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